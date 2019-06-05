Helen Marie Pettit-Snell, 77, of Columbia, passed away June 1, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia. She was born June 1, 1942, in Joliet, Illinois, daughter of the late Donald L. and Christine M. (Ecimovich) Flatt.

Helen and her family moved to Centralia, Missouri, in 1957. After graduating from Centralia High School, Helen moved to Columbia and worked at Boone Hospital as a Switchboard Operator. She was an Avon representative, daycare provider and also worked for the University of Missouri until her retirement.

Helen loved making ceramic items and always shared them as gifts with family and friends. Helen especially enjoyed dancing with music from the 60's, especially the Krazy Kats. She also had a great love for her cats which she had many of in her lifetime. Helen will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Helen is survived by her son: Gabriel Pettit (partner Deanna Small) of Centralia; her husband Ted Snell of Columbia; two step-children: Mark and Shelley Snell; a grandson: Avin Pettit; two brothers: Ron (LaVerne) Flatt and Don (Marceil) Flatt both of Centralia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Helen is also preceded in death by a sister: Paula Lee Flatt.

A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.