Helen L. Miller, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Columbia.
Funeral Services were 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Arnold Funeral Home with Kevin Wilkerson officiating. Burial followed in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Helen was born on August 29, 1935 in Wellsville, the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Brandenburg) Gordon. On December 25, 1955 in Mexico, she married Jimmie L. Northcutt. He passed away on November 6, 1985. Helen then married Donald Lewis Miller on September 15, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. He passed away on October 20, 2013.
Helen was a graduate of Mexico High School. She had worked as an Administrative Secretary for Billy VanMatre for several years and then the Centralia Board of Education for 20 years.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the First Christian Church, where she helped in the nursery and with bible school. She served as President of the Missouri Association of Education Secretaries from 1987-89. Helen was also the President of the Mexico Golden K Kiwanis Club and served as the Golden K newsletter editor for 20 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Lea Anne (Amy Hess) Northcutt DiBlasi of Columbia; one son, Gordon Alan (Tracey) Northcutt of the family farm in Centralia; nine grandchildren, Ryan Northcutt of St. Louis, Jennifer Northcutt of Biloxi, MS, Jessica (Andrew) Post of Columbia, Corrie (Destiny Thomas) DiBlasi of Columbia, Monica (Bill) Kircher of Lake St. Louis, Jamie (Alex King) Northcutt of Columbia, Ariel Northcutt of Overland Park, KS, Ben Slusher of Columbia and Jack Slusher of Columbia; five great-grandchildren, Adia, Ellie, Parker, Maya and KaVahun; and one brother, Raymond "R.M." Gordon of Centralia.
In addition to her husbands, Jimmie and Lewis, Helen was preceded in death by one son, James Kevin Northcutt, who died in June 1991; and one brother, Roger Gordon.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Mexico. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 16, 2019