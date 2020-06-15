Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayne's favorite work, however, came later as a security guard at Stephens College. His gregarious personality enabled him to make friends with many of the students and he enjoyed sharing stories of interaction with those students, especially when it involved helping them circumvent some of the less stringent rules. He ultimately retired from that position and settled down on some land between Harrisburg and Rucker. He first was a member of the Sturgeon Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and later was a member of the Harrisburg Christian Church. He also was a member of the Harrisburg Masonic Lodge and he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, target shooting, taking care of neighbor's livestock when they went on vacation and meeting with friends for breakfast at a Harrisburg restaurant.

Wayne is survived by sisters Dulane Wohlman and her husband Jack; Kristie Musick and her husband Doug; a brother Randy Richards and his wife Connie; as well as nieces Casee Adams and her husband Kyle, Korrie Richards, Shelbi Musick and a nephew Dustin Richards and his wife Stephanie; other relatives and many dear friends.

Memorial services were at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Harrisburg Christian Church in Harrisburg, MO. Interment with military honors was at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation was from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Harrisburg Christian Church in Harrisburg, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at

