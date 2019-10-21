Home

Hubert Ray Forsee


1935 - 2019
Hubert Ray Forsee Obituary
Hubert Ray Forsee, 84 of Centralia, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.
Ray's Life Celebration service will be held 7:00 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Ray was born on March 18, 1935 in Hinton, MO the son of Hubert and Nettie M. (Blackburn) Forsee. His father was later married to Anna Sue (Crews).
On June 26, 1955 in Centralia, Ray married Mary Lou Dowell, and she survives.
Along with his wife, Mary Lou, Ray is survived by his children, Michael Ray Forsee and wife Jan of Centralia, daughter, Joanna Kay Forsee Steele and husband bill of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Trenton Coleman and wife Jessica, Kristen Rae Jeffery and husband Jeremy, Tyler Wilson Forsee and wife Megan; great-grandchildren, Caleb Jeffery, Jordan Jeffery, Myka Jeffery, Brady Coleman, Trinity Reiss, Grayson Forsee, Paisley Forsee, Gannon Forsee; sister-in Laws, Pat Forsee of Sedalia, Anna Ruth Rusch of Centalia, nieces Brenda Balke, Missy Rusch, Carla Creel and nephews, Joe Forsee, Denny Rusch.
Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Dudley Forsee, and a nephew, Steve Forsee.
Ray was a graduate of Centralia High School. After high school, Ray went to work for A.B. Chance Company, working there for 42 years until his retirement.
He loved to golf, go hunting and woodworking.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church of Centralia or the , and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fenonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 23, 2019
