Imogene Frances Dean, 100, of Centralia died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family were invited to Imogene's Life Celebration at a visitation from 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Imogene was born November 22, 1918 in Madison, the daughter of Ted and Maggie (Bennett) Milhollin.
On December 24, 1938 in Mexico, Imogene married Paul Dean, who preceded her in death.
Imogene is survived by two sons, Don (Vicki) Dean of Centralia, and Delvin (Janice) Dean of Higbee; one daughter, Mary Ann (Larry) Bloss of Centralia; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Imogene was preceded in death by her parent and two brothers, Lucian and Lawrence Milhollin.
Imogene enjoyed spending time in her garden. She loved to cook and bake for her family. But the greatest love was when her days were filled with the joy and laughter of all her grandchildren.
Memorial donations are suggested to the , in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 16, 2019