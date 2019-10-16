Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Frances Dean


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene Frances Dean Obituary
Imogene Frances Dean, 100, of Centralia died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family were invited to Imogene's Life Celebration at a visitation from 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Imogene was born November 22, 1918 in Madison, the daughter of Ted and Maggie (Bennett) Milhollin.
On December 24, 1938 in Mexico, Imogene married Paul Dean, who preceded her in death.
Imogene is survived by two sons, Don (Vicki) Dean of Centralia, and Delvin (Janice) Dean of Higbee; one daughter, Mary Ann (Larry) Bloss of Centralia; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Imogene was preceded in death by her parent and two brothers, Lucian and Lawrence Milhollin.
Imogene enjoyed spending time in her garden. She loved to cook and bake for her family. But the greatest love was when her days were filled with the joy and laughter of all her grandchildren.
Memorial donations are suggested to the , in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now