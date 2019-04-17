Irma C. Barnes, 72, Centralia, MO went to her heavenly home Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico, MO. She was born April 18, 1946 the daughter of the late Archie and Lena Mae Stone. On July 5, 1963 she was united in marriage to David Barnes. David preceded her in death on April 27, 2007.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Rick Barnes and his wife Jonnie of Mexico, MO; two daughters Theresa Mikel and her husband Ronald of Moberly, MO and Vickie Barnes-Huffstetler and Bobby of Mexico, MO; fifteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.

Irma worked as a C.N.A. for several area nursing homes and hospitals. She was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God Church and enjoyed crocheting, reading, singing and most of all spending time with her family.

Funeral services were 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment was in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation was from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to: Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 17, 2019