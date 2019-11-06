|
Jack F. Cutforth, 82, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home after a long-fought and courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral Service were at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, MO. Private burial was at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Jack graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, IL, in 1953. He helped on the family farm and had a construction crew building houses in the Quincy area. On January 23, 1960, Jack married Jean Bennett for nearly 60 years.
In 1967, Jack and Jean moved their family to Fairfield, IL, to begin a 27-year-long career with Morton Buildings. When a new office was to open in Mexico, MO, they moved their family once more. Jack was noted as one of the Top Salesmen for the nationwide company for many years. After his retirement, Jack continued to farm south of Mexico for many neighbors in the area. Jack's reputation preceded him and most of these leases were conducted on nothing more than a handshake.
Jack was well-known around Mid-Missouri for his quality Simmental Cattle. This endeavor began with his children joining 4-H and continuing the family tradition of showing cattle. All of his grandchildren continued the tradition as third generation 4-H members. Jack was also a member of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association, Missouri Simmental Association, and the American Simmental Association.
Never one to sit quietly and waste time, Jack designed a bracket system to improve the lifespan of a post frame building for which he received two US Patents at the age of 71! Jack's design was voted one of the top 10 new products in 2005 by Frame Building News!
Jack's ingenuity and quick wit will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of the home; son, Steve (Kelley) Cutforth of Centralia; daughter, Diane (Jerry) Temmen of Wardsville, MO; grandchildren, Michael (Bekah) Kropf, Andrew Cutforth, Adam (Kayla) Kehl, Ashley Temmen, and Tyler Temmen; great-grandchildren include: Grant, Noah, Natalie, Brady, and Josie; niece and nephews: Judy (Richard) Hapke, Donnie (Phyllis) Cutforth and Danny (Jana) Cutforth.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Luella Wear and Lucille Harris; and one brother, Homer Gene Cutforth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and designate for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research or Compassus Hospice Care. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Nov. 6, 2019