James Ronald Long of Wentzville, MO passed away May 29, 2020 at the age of 71 years.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Long nee, Douglass; two children, Darren Long of Olathe, KS and Jennifer Long Owens and husband, Brian of Wentzville; one sister, Mary Bradley and husband, James of Texas; four grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Jim was born October 31, 1948 in Vandalia, MO; son of the late Herbert Long and his wife, Lilliam Leverett Long. He graduated from Centralia High School in Centralia, MO in 1967. On May 29, 1971, Jim was united in marriage to Miss Vicki Douglass in Mexico, MO. He worked as a Database Administrator for Centurytel for 35 years. Jim enjoyed woodworking, Ham radios, RC remote control cars, and RVing.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store