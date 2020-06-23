Jamica Marie Kelly, 43, Columbia, MO passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, MO. She was born June 15, 1977 in Columbia, MO the daughter of the late George Kelly, III and Kimberly (Robinson) Kelly.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Travion Kelly of Columbia, MO; Jessica Baker of Columbia, MO; her mother Kimberly Kelly of Columbia, MO; one brother Justin Kelly and Angela of Columbia, MO; her loving dog Onyx; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her father George, her brother Jason Alexander Kelly preceded her in death.
Jamica worked as a L.P.N. for several nursing homes including Candlelight Lodge for many years. She enjoyed music and loved spending time with her friends and most of all with her family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Interment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.