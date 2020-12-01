1/1
Janice Kay (Cockrell) Perkins
1943 - 2020
Janice Kay Perkins, 77 of Moberly died November 14, 2020 at the University Hospital in Columbia.
Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
To those attending the graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Janice was born on March 5, 1943 in Boone County, the daughter of George and Roxy (Boatman) Cockrell, Sr.
On July 26, 1967 in Los Angeles, CA, Janice married Larry "Red" Perkins, and he preceded her in death on November 12, 1997.
Janice is survived by her children, Donna Hayden (Tracy) of Jefferson City, William Perkins (Debbie) of Columbia, Larry Perkins, Jr. (Gerry) of Moberly, Lori Lynn Perkins of Clark, Matthew Perkins (Diane) of Sturgeon; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jerry Cockrell (Jackie) of Columbia.
Along with her husband Larry, Janice was preceded in death by her parents, an infant child and a brother, George Cockrell.
Janice enjoying working on the farm, helping with the cattle, cooking, and going fishing. She truly loved her family and having family gatherings.
Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, 2020.
