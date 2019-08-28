Home

Oliver Funeral Home
102 E Sneed St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-2161
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church
Centralia, MO
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church
Centralia, MO
1935 - 2019
Jim Kelly Obituary
Jim Kelly, 84, Centralia, MO passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home. He was born February 19, 1935 the son of Vern and Bessie (Todd) Kelly. On August 20, 1956 he was united in marriage to Ann Marie Johnson. Ann preceded him in death on October 21, 2018.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons; Jeff Kelly and his wife Cindi of Moberly, MO, Curt Kelly and his wife Peggy of Centralia, MO, Todd Kelly and his wife Laurie of Centralia, MO and Bret Kelly and his wife Kim of Centralia, MO; one brother Dan Kelly and his wife Kathy of Avon Park, FL; his step-mother Naomi Kelly of Fredericktown, OH; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife Ann, one sister Joann Vincent preceded him in death.
Jim owned and operated his own body shop for many years. He was a member of Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served as an elder and school board chairman. He enjoyed visiting with friends and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be 4:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church near Centralia, MO. Visitation will follow the service from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church near Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Aug. 28, 2019
