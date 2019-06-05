Home

Jimmy Dean Lynch


1958 - 2019
Jimmy Dean Lynch Obituary
Jimmy Dean Lynch, 61, of Centralia, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.
Jimmy was born on January 11, 1958 in Jefferson City to the late Lowell Dean and Juanita (Humphrey) Lynch. He graduated from Hickman High School and married Sheila Van Deren on September 29, 1984. Jimmy worked at the Columbia Tribune for 35 years. He was a member of the Grandview Baptist Church, enjoyed attending car shows, watching westerns, shooting guns, and especially spending time with his grandchild.
He is survived by his wife: Sheila of Centralia; son: Cody Dean (Rena) Lynch of Centralia; brother: Ricky Dean (Claudia) Lynch of Sturgeon; brother-in-law: Ron (La Dell) Van Deren of Hawaii; sister-in-law Sandy (Jerry) Bledsoe of Raytown, Mo; grandchild: Remington Lynch; nieces and nephews: Jesse (Ashley) Lynch, Amy (Tony) Singleton all of Sturgeon, Jennifer (Chase) Roscher, Jill (Mark) Wisniewski all of Greenwood, Missouri, and Melinda (Herman) Wong of Oklahoma.
Friends and family were received on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Grandview Baptist Church in Centralia, Missouri with Funeral Service held at 12:00 p.m.. Interment followed the service at Grandview Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor may be made to .
Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on June 5, 2019
