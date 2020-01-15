|
Joe E. Long, 70, Sturgeon, MO, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, TX. He was born March 23, 1949 the son of Johnnie and Eunice (Stockdall) Long. On September 2, 1999 he was united in marriage to Sheri "Jean"(Adams) Long.
In addition to his wife Sheri of 20 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Brian Long and his wife Ashley of Sturgeon, MO; one daughter Jennifer Whitney and her husband Eddie of Sturgeon, MO; four brothers George Long of Moberly, MO, John Long of Sturgeon, MO, Chester Long of Sturgeon, MO and Dean Long of Boulder Junction, WI; three sisters Mary Wyatt of Sturgeon, MO, Martha Arends of Sturgeon, MO and Katie Gruender of Centralia, MO; three grandchildren Lane Whitney, Alex Graham and Greyson Long; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, one brother Raymond Long, one sister Bess Thompson and his first wife Debbie Long preceded him in death.
Joe first worked as a locksmith, truck driver and later in maintenance for Sturgeon Public Schools. He enjoyed BBQ, fishing, camping and motorcycle riding. Joe loved being outdoors, had the ability to fix anything and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 15, 2020