John D Mockbee


John D Mockbee Obituary
John D. Mockbee, 85 of Centralia, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
John was born on September 10, 1933 in Centralia the son of Clarence A. and Della Virginia (Hall) Mockbee.
John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
After returning home John became a mail carrier, and served the Centralia community for many years until his retirement.
John is survived by cousins, Judy Foster, Russ Foster, Jody Foster, Donald Ray Foster, David Foster, Betty Dickerson, Steve, Larry, and Mike Dickerson, and special friends and neighbors Thomas and Eileen Patton, and family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and cousins, Donald and Robert Foster.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia High School Scholarship Funds in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 3, 2019
