John Edward Miller


1947 - 2020
John Edward Miller Obituary
John Edward Miller, 72, of Hemet, CA., passed away on February 14, 2020, due to complications from stage 4 lung cancer. He is survived by his son Jonathan Miller, and daughter-in-law, Jenna Miller of Las Vegas NV. He was the proud Grandpa to four grandchildren, Kelleigh, Jonathan, Kynseigh and Tyler as well as four great granddaughters, Aubree, Bayleigh, McKynlee, and Kimber. He is also survived by two sisters Pat Austene of Hallsville and Barbara Roberts of Amarillo, TX. A sister and a brother preceded him in death.
John was born November 7, 1947 in Moberly Missouri to John and Geraldine Miller who preceded him in death. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1965. John served nearly 10 years in the U.S. Marines. During the Vietnam War he was stationed in Okinawa. He settled his roots in Hemet, CA after living in various cities like Fresno, CA, Fargo, Salt Lake City and Indianapolis.
John loved spending time with his family and golfing. He was a huge fan of the Missouri Tigers Football as well as the San Diego Chargers. He shared a love for the California Angels with his son.
Funeral services were held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside CA on March 5.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 15, 2020
