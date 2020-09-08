Johnny Pat Sims, 86, passed away on August 18, 2020, in Independence, MO.

Johnny was born November 23, 1933 in Sturgeon, Missouri to Elbert Jackson "Jack" Sims and Carrie D. (Voorhees) Sims. He attended the first three grades in Sturgeon, MO and then the family moved to Centralia, MO where he graduated from Centralia Public Schools. He attended Moberly Junior College and later the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO where he graduated in January 1956 in industrial engineering. He met his future wife, Alice Moore, in Columbia where she was a nurse working on her BSN and they were married in Madison, WI on September 11, 1955. To this union were born six children.

Johnny and Alice lived in Hales Comers, WI (a suburb of Milwaukee) from 1956 to 1965 where he was a Purchasing Agent for Allis Chalmers Mfg. Co. Later they lived in Huntington, IN from 1965 to 1976 where was the Plant Manager for Wabash Magnetics, Inc. In 1976, they moved to Iowa City, lA where they lived from 1976 to 1998. Johnny was Plant Manager for Wabash's Transformer plant in Tipton, IA from 1976 to 1984 and then started a staff recruiting company called Management Recruiters of Iowa City, Inc. until 1998. At that time, they moved to Independence, MO where they have lived until the present date.

Johnny belonged to Community of Christ Church in Independence, MO and served as an ordained Evangelist. Throughout his life, he was heavily involved in youth & family activities, including serving as board chairman of trustees for the Cedar Valley Grove Campground and Retreat Center.

From the time that Johnny left the Sturgeon & Centralia area, he carried with him the "small town midwestern" values that he learned as a young man. Hard work, honesty, kindness, faith in people and himself, loyalty and above everything else, family. While he left Sturgeon / Centralia as a fairly young man, it is safe to say that Sturgeon / Centralia never left him. He was a man that you'd be proud of.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Sims, of the home; children and grandchildren: daughter Beth Ann Marolf and her husband, Roland, of Topeka, KS and their two children, Emily and Sarah; daughter Catherine Diane Sims of Dallas, TX; son Robert Anton Sims and his wife, Mary Anne, of Des Moines, lA and their two children, Caitlin and Anna; daughter Lila Carol Stone, and her husband, Christopher Duane, of Independence, MO and their four children, Christopher Michael, Jennifer, Megan, and Tiffany; son John Frederick Sims, and his wife, Rebecca Elkins, of Dallas, TX and their four children, Finley, Tatum, Campbell, and Elias; and son David Lawrence Sims, and his wife, Sherrie, of Kansas City, MO and their two children, Rylie and Taylor. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

Johnny was preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers and their spouses, Wilma Lawrence and her husband, William, and Thelma Reams and her husband, Leon, Elbert J. "JR" Sims and his wife Margaret of Overland Park, KS; and Howard R. "Chub" Sims of Florida and his wife, Jennifer.

To honor Johnny's significant church/community involvement, the family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Cedar Valley Grove Campground & Retreat. Checks can be mailed to: Robert Cook, CVG Treasurer, C/O Johnny Sims Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 90, Macomb, IL 61455.

