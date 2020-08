Joseph Ward deBoer, 74 of Centralia died, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Universityof Missouri Hospital in Columbia.A celebration of Joe's life will take place 2:00 PM Saturday,September 5, 2020 at the home of LeAnn and BuelChrisman, 602 Switzler, Centralia, MO.Joe was born on September 16, 1945 in Hot Springs, SDthe son of John O. and Dorothy (Ward) deBoer.On September 22, 1974 in Northglenn, CO, Joe marriedLaurel Auck and she survives of the home.Along with his wife, Laurel, Joe is survived by his stepson,John Howard and his family of Denver, CO; a brother,Ron deBoer and wife Sue of Salem, MI; In-laws, LeAnn &Buel Chrisman, Lowell & Laurel Auck, Danny & WendyAuck, Beth & Ralph Crum, and Heidi & Steve Mattison allof Centralia; numerous, nieces, nephews, and friends.Joe loved cars, listening to music, cooking and barbecuing, traveling with Laurel, andespecially enjoyed working with flowers.Memorial donations are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation, and may besent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com