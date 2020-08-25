1/1
Joseph Ward deBoer
1945 - 2020
Joseph Ward deBoer, 74 of Centralia died, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the University
of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
A celebration of Joe's life will take place 2:00 PM Saturday,
September 5, 2020 at the home of LeAnn and Buel
Chrisman, 602 Switzler, Centralia, MO.
Joe was born on September 16, 1945 in Hot Springs, SD
the son of John O. and Dorothy (Ward) deBoer.
On September 22, 1974 in Northglenn, CO, Joe married
Laurel Auck and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife, Laurel, Joe is survived by his stepson,
John Howard and his family of Denver, CO; a brother,
Ron deBoer and wife Sue of Salem, MI; In-laws, LeAnn &
Buel Chrisman, Lowell & Laurel Auck, Danny & Wendy
Auck, Beth & Ralph Crum, and Heidi & Steve Mattison all
of Centralia; numerous, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joe loved cars, listening to music, cooking and barbecuing, traveling with Laurel, and
especially enjoyed working with flowers.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation, and may be
sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
