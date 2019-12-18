|
Juanita Cossey, age 85, died on Monday, December 9th, 2019, in Centralia, Missouri.
Juanita is survived by her children Debbie Williamson and husband Robert, Terry Craig, and Kevin Cossey and wife GeorgeAnne. Her grandchildren are Garrett Williamson and wife Jeanna, John Williamson and wife Misty, Doug Brown and wife Janet, Dustin Friedli, Brock Friedli, and Savannah and Collin Cossey. She is also survived by her Great-Grandchildren Isaac Williamson, Ian and Riahnnon Williamson, Jaylynn Brown, Aleaha Williamson, and one great-great-grandaughter Ava.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Bill Cossey, brothers Charles Davidson, William Davidson, and Ralph Davidson, sisters Mary Elizabeth Schick and Dorothy Walker, her granddaughter Melissa Willamson and a great-grandson, Hunter Williamson.
Juanita was born August 19, 1934 in Centralia,Missouri to her parents Emmitt and Bertha Davidson. She was a loving mother and enjoyed her family. She married Bill Cossey in Centralia and the couple had three children together - Debbie, Terry and Kevin. Juanita worked off and on many years for Centralia Public Schools.
Juanita, along with family and friends, enjoyed many years of camping; including several years of being "Texas SnowBirds". She also enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her growing family of grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
A small Memorial Service was held on Friday, December 13th, 2019. Donations can be sent to .
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Dec. 19, 2019