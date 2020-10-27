Junior Howard Cook, 91 of Centralia, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
To those attending the visitation and graveside service, we ask that you maintain social distancing and please wear a Face Mask, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Junior was born on July 3, 1929 in Sturgeon, Mo, the son of Harold and Alta (Brown) Cook.
In 1948, Junior married Wanda Hendren in Centralia, and she survives.
Along with Wanda, his wife of over 70 years, Junior is survived by sons, Steven Cook, and Dennis Cook (Dorthy); a daughter, Pam Branson; grandchildren, Angela Foster, Stephanie Collazo, Brian Graf, Justin Graf, Travis Cook, Joshua Graf; nine great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and a grandson, Michael Cook.
Junior was an honest hardworking man. He worked in the agricultural industry. He had a farm, loved planting the crops, especially a garden which was always plentiful. He enjoyed sharing from his garden, and helping any farmer that he could help.
Junior loved to barbeque on the weekends with his grill that he made. He loved working in his shop.
He loved motorcycles in his early years, but gave them up when he found a new love, trucks.
After retirement, Junior and Wanda Loved to travel. In the early years they would travel on the motorcycle, later giving that up for a big truck and a fifth wheel camper. Their travels would take them to Arizona for the winters.
Junior loved spending time with his family, always wanting to pass on his wisdom, truly wanting the best for each member of his family.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65265.
