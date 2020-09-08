Kamrie Skye Mueller, 3, Centralia, MO passed away Friday September 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 18, 2016 in Columbia, MO the daughter of Kayla (Smith) Noonan and Blake Mueller.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother Kayla Noonan; her father Blake Mueller; one brother Keagan Mueller and one sister Kandice Noonan both of Centralia, MO; her maternal grandmother Cristy Woolfolk of Trinity, AL; her paternal grandparents Angie Fifer and Mike Sheffield of Centralia, MO; her great maternal grandparents Chuck and Sharon Tawney of Centralia, MO; her paternal great grandmother Linn Pemberton of Centralia, MO; great paternal grandparents Randy and Terry Mueller of Springfield, MO; two uncles John Dillon Meals and Jordan of Kansas City, KS and Garrett Forshee of Centralia, MO; special friends Kara Johnson of Mexico, MO, Codie Gregg and family of Centralia, MO, Samantha Poindexter and family of Mexico, MO and Mercedes Joshell Dennis and family of Centralia, MO; several cousins, other relatives and many special friends.
Kamrie loved her stuffed animals, water and taking baths and most of all snuggling with her mother, sissy and brother. She was a loving soul and everyone who knew her, immediately fell in love with her personality.
A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family only funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net