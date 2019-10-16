|
|
Karolyn Marie Carver went to meet her Savior on Friday, October 4, 2019 in her home, having lived a Christian life for all her years. She was born to Clare B. Davenport and Charlotte M. Rosenthal Davenport on February 4, 1944.
She was a graduate of Mexico High School in 1961, attended University of Missouri – Columbia from 1961 – 1963 and finished her Accounting degree at Truman State University in 1974, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
She had several Accounting businesses over 45 years in Macon, St. Louis, and Jefferson City, Missouri. She was a Financial Planner with Oppenheimer Funds, Vice President at Exchange National Bank, and held various other accounting jobs.
She was a long-time, loyal JC Lions Club member, a charter member of Crossroads Christian Church in Macon, MO and current member of Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City, MO.
Karolyn was known for her wonderful cooking, gardening, and sewing and an artistic flair in many pursuits.
On November 8, 1986, she was married to Bernard "Sparky" Carver in Jefferson City, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Russell Davenport; and both husbands.
Karolyn is survived by two daughters, Judy L. Mantle-Allison and Jennifer M. Mantle from a previous marriage to Arnold R. Mantle; one brother, Donald "Butch" Davenport; a sister-in-law, Linda Davenport; a nephew Matthew Davenport; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. She will surely be missed by all.
Visitation was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City.
Funeral Services were Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery near Linn, MO.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, MO (573-897-2214) www.mortonchapel.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 16, 2019