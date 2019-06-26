Kathleen Ann Sauer Miller, 75 of Columbia, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Fulton Manor in Fulton.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday June 27, 2019 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Friends and family are invited to Kate's Life Celebration at a visitation from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia.

Kate was born on February 13, 1944 in Carthage, MO the daughter of Robert and Velma (Coureton) Sauer.

On June 4, 1988 in Centralia, Kate married Ed Miller and he survives.

Along with her husband Ed, Kate is survived by daughters, Kristan Jones (Carl) of Mounds, OK, Jenneth Workman (Steve) of Wellsville, MO, son, Jeremy Leavene (Surraya) Columbia, MO, step-son, Russ Miller of Columbia; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents.

Kate received her Masters degree from the University of Missouri, and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She received the State of Missouri Social Worker of the year. Kate loved working with children and foster parents, dedicating her life to her work as a social worker and teacher, obtaining a Lifetime Teaching Certificate.

In Sioux Falls, SD, Kate worked with and volunteered many hours at the Children's Home Society.

Along with her passion for helping children, Kate loved to cook, and was especially know for her chocolate sauce, goulash and amazing fried chicken. She really enjoyed traveling with her husband Ed, and working in the flower garden. Kate was an active member of the Dakota Area Model A Ford Club in Sioux Falls.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Children's Home Society P.O. Box 1749 Sioux Falls, SD 57101.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com