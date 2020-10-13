Kathryn "Kathy" Higgins, 64, Centralia, MO passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born June 26, 1956 in Hannibal, MO the daughter of the late Walter and Leona (Tilton) Garrett. On May 21, 1994 she was united in marriage to Tom Higgins.
In addition to her husband Tom of 26 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one brother Steve Garrett of Centralia, MO; one nephew Shannon Garrett and his wife Jenny; one great niece Samantha Garrett; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, one brother Gale Garrett and one great niece Abigale Garrett preceded her in death.
Kathy worked for 3M in Columbia, MO for many years. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to auctions, helping people and spending time with her family and friends.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net