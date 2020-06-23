Kathryn Sue Roberts, 79 of Centralia, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Fenton- Kendrick Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
Kathryn was born on March 5, 1941 in Winfield, Kansas the daughter of Frances Bryan and Mary (Case) Atkinson.
Kathryn graduated from Centralia High School in 1959 as the Salutatorian of her class.
Just after graduation she married Paul Dean Robert on May 29, 1959 in Centralia, and he survives of the home.
Along with her husband of 61 years, Paul D., Kathryn is survived by a daughter, Sharon Marie Bertels of Jefferson City, a son, Michael Ray Roberts of Jefferson City, grandchildren, Amber Pearre, Derek Bertels both of Jefferson City, Ashton Wilmsmeyer of Fulton; great-grandchildren, Reece and Zaylee Pearre of Jefferson City, Aubrey Bertels of Iowa; Brothers, Charles Atkinson and wife Beverly of Centralia, William "Bill" Atkinson of Texas, Jerry "Squeaky" Atkinson of Mexico; niece, Carrie Million and husband Paul of Centralia; numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathryn ran a daycare for many years, she loved working with all the children.
Kathryn loved camping with family and friends, going to Old Threshers, gardening and really enjoyed canning, decorating for every holiday, and going to truck and tractor pulls with P.D.
She was an avid bowler. Kathryn was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice Compassus, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.