Kenneth Thomas "Tom" Harrison, 54, Centralia, MO passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born August 15, 1965 the son of the late Kenneth Harrison and the late Gayle (Leadley) Harrison.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister Rebecca Ellen Maasen and her husband Brian of Jefferson City, MO; one brother Donald William Harrison and his wife Brenda of Centralia, MO; nieces and nephews Andrew Maasen, Lainy Harrison and Lijah Harrison; two step nephews Trenton Barnes and Dylan Barnes; other relatives and many dear friends.
Tom was a 1986 graduate of Centralia High School. He held several different jobs until his health began to fail. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs, music, going to concerts, and camping. He enjoyed car shows, especially old Chevy trucks and taking road trips with his friends when he felt well enough to get out. He leaves behind several dear friends that he considered his "brothers" and cherished the friendships he had not only with them, but also with all of his friends.
A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Inurnment will be in Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Chiefs, for charitable contributions, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Feb. 13, 2020