Lanie Brice Bobbitt


1938 - 2019
Lanie Brice Bobbitt Obituary
Lanie Brice Bobbitt, 81, of Springfield died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born on September 3, 1938, in Lexington, SC to Gordon and Blanche (Gantt) Holley.
On September 11, 1960, she married Donald Eugene Bobbitt at Middleburg Church in Batesburg, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don, two sons, Monte Eugene and Mark Delane, and two brothers, Graham and Dan.
In addition to being a wife and mother to four sons, Lanie carried mail for 23 years on rural routes in the Centralia area. Her customers loved her, and she never had to change a flat tire while on route.
She had a lifelong passion for music; playing piano from a young age and then adding the clarinet while in school. Lanie played the piano and organ at Centralia United Methodist Church for 40 years. She also accompanied many young musicians at District and State music competitions.
Lanie is survived by sons, Mac and wife Tracy, and Matthew and wife Lynne; three grandchildren, Dustin and wife Lindsey Bobbitt, Bryce Bobbitt and fiancé Alexandra Wilkshire, and Annie Bobbitt; great granddaughter Ella Brice Bobbitt, and two sisters, Nedra Clamp and Earl Bobbitt.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, Noon, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Centralia United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM till the time of the service. Purple was Lanie's favorite color, so wear something purple if you have it. She would be so pleased Pastor Bill Schnackenberg will officiate.
Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia following the service under the direction of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home of Centralia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Centralia United Methodist Church, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 23, 2019
