Larry Dale Sharp, 70, of Clark, died at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family when he passed.

Larry was born July 17, 1949 in Clark, MO, to Everett Leon and Dorothy (Current) Sharp. He and his brother Norman spent most of their free time riding horses in Clark. Later the family moved to Slater, MO, where Larry graduated in 1967. He and Norman loved showing horses, riding bulls and saddle broncs in local rodeos, and teaming up as rodeo clowns. Many people knew Larry as Duck and knew his horse Bruno. He also enjoyed trail rides with family and friends.

Larry served in the U.S. Army's 512th Transportation Company in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was a Sergeant on the gun trucks Vengeance is Mine and Iron Butterfly.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Kathy (Reed) Sharp, daughter Larra (Shawn) Wells of Trophy Club, Texas, sons Clinton (Katie) Sharp of Temple, TX, Chris (Lindsey) Sharp of New Market, MD, and Joshua (Diana Potter, fiance') Ben of Sturgeon, MO, and twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

A private committal service with military honors for Larry Dale Sharp will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.

