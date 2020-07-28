Leon T. Braden, 88 of Centralia, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Raymore, MO.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held 1:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery.

To those attending graveside service (open to the public) we ask that you maintain social distancing and please wear a Face Mask, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.

Leon was born on March 10, 1932 in Coffeyville, KS, the son of Thomas John and Effie G. (Schoolcraft) Braden.

Leon served his country in the United States Army.

Leon married Bernice Wheeler, and they were married 45 years. Bernice preceded Leon in death on May 11, 2019.

Leon is survived by his children, Ladeana of Gardner, KS, Deanna of Columbia, MO, Leon of Martin City, MO, Zona of Gardner, KS, Ted (Patty) of Louisburg, KS, Tim (Cindy) of Olathe, KS, Terry of Atchison, KS, Kennett of Kansas City, MO, his twin brother, Leo of California; 20 grandchildren.

Along with his wife Bernice, Leon was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Bessie, Maddie, Violet, Margaret, and Eulene; four brothers, Robert, Otis, Newell, and Thomas.

Leon enjoyed fishing, bee keeping, woodworking, inventing and gardening.

Leon worked at many different occupations throughout his life, and excelled at them all. He retired from Boone County Water District as a Supervisor.

He never met a stranger, if he called you knot head, knuckle head or said "Hi, Uglier than me", he considered you a friend.

He had a limited official education, but with self education and common sense he could do anything he set his mind to. He was very self-sufficient, if it was broken he could fix it, if he needed something, he would make it, if he could grow or catch it, Bernice would cook it and they would eat it.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Academy and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store