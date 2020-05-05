Lillian B. Ridgway
1932 - 2020
Lillian B. Ridgway, 87, of Hallsville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia, MO.
Lillian Berniece Ridgway was born May 10, 1932 in McBaine, MO., the daughter of John Turner and Eunice May Vermillion Acton. She married Roy Linwood Ridgway October 24, 1954 in Centralia, MO. and he preceded her in death January 14, 2014.
Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, Genealogy, doing crossword puzzles, quilting, and taking pictures.
Survivors include four children: Benita Springman (husband Dan), Mitch Ridgway, Randy Ridgway (friend Shelli Curry), Teresa Nilson (husband Dennis). Ten grandchildren: Danny Springman (wife Tanya), Amy Boyd (husband James), Matthew, Elizabeth, Royce (wife Kelsey), Grant Ridgway, Andrew, Joshua, Lance and Zachery (wife Michelle) Nilson. 7 great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy, beloved daughter-in-law Angie Ridgway, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 5 half brothers, 2 half sisters, 4 step brothers, and 2 step sisters.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from May 5 to May 12, 2020.
