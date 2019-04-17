Linda Lee Ridgeway, 72, Sturgeon, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, MO. She was born March 26, 1947, the daughter of the late George and Julia (Wright) Freeman. On February 23, 1985 she was united in marriage to Daryl Ridgeway. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2012.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Donald Ridgeway and his wife Christina of Sturgeon, MO; two daughters Kelli Jo Worley of the State of Maine and Kelsi Ridgeway of Columbia, MO; one brother Gary Freeman of Sturgeon, MO; one sister Carol Crosswhite and her husband Steve of Sturgeon, MO; grandchildren Krystal, Kristen, Makenna, Tyler and several other grandchildren; two nieces Juli Hurt and her husband Chad, and Jennifer Campbell; four great nieces Presley, Chloe, Julia and Jocelyn; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, a sister Sandra Freeman and a nephew Matthew Crosswhite preceded her in death.

Linda worked in numerous clinics for the University of Missouri for many years. She was a member of Sturgeon Baptist Church and loved family, Christmas, frozen lemonade with extra cherries and all of her dogs.

Funeral services were 12:00 pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Sturgeon Baptist Church in Sturgeon, MO. Interment was in South Fork Cemetery near Santa Fe, MO. Visitation was from 10:00 am until service time on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Sturgeon Baptist Church in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.