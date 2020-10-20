Linda Szalankiewicz, 68, Clark, MO passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home. She was born April 19, 1952 in Kirksville, MO the daughter of the late Virgil and Jackie Luman. On December 1, 1989 she was united in marriage to John Szalankiewicz.
In addition to her husband and companion of 41 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons Jeff Ferrell of Salem, OR and Kevin Luman-Shattuck and his wife Tiffany of Springfield, MO; one daughter Ashla Blackwell and her husband Ryan of Columbia, MO; one brother John Luman and his wife Marietta of Lebanon, OR; eight grandchildren Kendra, Kaylee, David, Jasmine, Gaia, Jeremy, Phillip and Bethany; several great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, one brother Lance Luman preceded her in death.
Linda first worked at Kinkead Pharmacy and later as a receptionist for Dr. David Luke in Centralia, MO. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Centralia, MO where she served as Matron Mother twice. Linda was an avid reader, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, hand painted plates and loved her cats.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Szalankiewicz Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net