Louis F. Norden, 95, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Centralia, MO. He was born March 18, 1924 the son of the late Fred and Lillie (Wells) Norden. On March 6, 1948 he was united in marriage to Helen (Piotraschke) Norden. Mrs. Norden preceded him in death on March 30, 2014.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister Betty VanLeer and her husband Ken of Glendale, AZ; special friends Jim and Lynn Walton of Centralia, MO; other relatives and many dear friends.

Louis owned and operated his own farm for many years. Along with his wife Helen, his greatest enjoyment was working and running his family farm.

Private family graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on July 24, 2019