Lucille Blakemore, 104, Sturgeon, MO passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia, MO. She was born January 26, 1916 in Boone County, MO the daughter of the late Evertt and Ada (Sims) Stone. On June 12, 1935 she was united in marriage to George L. Blakemore. Mr. Blakemore preceded her in death on January 1, 2004.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons Philip Blakemore and his wife Sally of Holliday, MO, Glendale Blakemore and his wife Louise of Columbia, MO and Gary Blakemore and his wife Jan of Boonville, MO; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one brother Wilbert Stone, one sister Madene Steward, one granddaughter Tamara and one daughter-in-law Sheila Blakemore preceded her in death.
Lucille worked as a homemaker and helped her husband George by driving their lime truck. She was a member of Sturgeon Baptist Church. She loved the Sturgeon Schools and was president of the Sturgeon High School Alumni Association. She was a member of the Sturgeon Historical Society and was a member of the Sturgeon & Boone County Democrat Club. Lucille was the 2005 woman of the year chosen by the Sturgeon Chamber of Commerce and in 2011 she was the Grand Marshal of the Sturgeon Summerfest. She served as President of the Sturgeon P.T.A. and she helped establish the Sturgeon School Lunch Program. She participated in establishing the Sturgeon Centennial Celebration. Lucille was always willing to help or lend a hand to anything Sturgeon-related and "She is a treasure to the city" according to past mayor Gene Kelly. Lucille won 1st place for her chocolate cake at the Missouri State Fair and would routinely make return trips to the fair. Lucille enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and most of all spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, graveside services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until service time on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sturgeon Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
