M. Lorraine Reed of Centralia died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly.
Lorraine (m. is for Mable) was born on May 18, 1934 in rural Gibbon NE the daughter of Burton Byron Kenton and Wyvette (Lockwood) Kenton. She was one of 7 siblings who fondly claim their childhood home as rural Buck-Eye Valley. She is survived by 1 brother, Jerry Kenton of Davis, CA and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Kenton of Minden NE. Lorraine is also survived by her children, Randy Reed and wife Brenda of Centertown, MO, Steven Reed of Clark, Carol Smith and husband Ray of Clark MO, Keith Reed and wife Karen of Huntsville, MO. 11 Grandchildren, many great Grandchildren and great-great Grandchildren. She was a beloved Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews as well as a mentor to all.
Along with 5 of her siblings she is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Reed, her husband of 30+ years and then her companion of 20 years, Joe W. Robinson.
She was strong, vibrant and smart. She was proud to be a 1952 graduate of Kearney High School (Kearney NE) and a graduate at SVC in Dixon, IL at age 51 receiving her Associate's degree. That same determination seeing her through her illness in 1993 until her recent death. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, first in Kearney NE, then Dixon IL and lastly Centralia MO where she last resided.
