Margaret E. Jesse, 88, Mexico, MO passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO. She was born October 13, 1931 in Lynn, MA. She was united in marriage to Charles W. Jesse, Mr. Jesse preceded her in death on June 11, 1993.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters Cathy Scott and her husband Eric of Webster Groves, MO and Cynthia Jesse of Mexico, MO; one son Bill Jesse of Mexico, MO; five grandchildren Shannon Jesse, Jason Hightshoe, Drew Kelly, Garrett Scott and Colin Scott; two great grandchildren Chanleigh and Mox; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one son Michael Jesse, one daughter Shirley Jesse and five sisters preceded her in death.
Margaret was a homemaker and attended St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico, MO. She enjoyed reading mysteries, word puzzles and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to , c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 29, 2020