Marilyn Sue Booth Johnson, daughter of Maxine A. (Cord) Booth and Harold E.
"Heck" Booth, born April 7, 1938 in Cainsville, MO, peacefully
departed this life August 23, 2020, at home in Centralia,
Missouri.
She attended Cainsville Elementary School and graduated
Cainsville High School in 1956.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rex Johnson in
Cainsville, MO, on Sept. 9, 1956. To this union two daughters
were born, Lori Ann Powell and Lynn Denise White,
both of Columbia, MO.
Her parents Harold "Heck" Booth and Maxine Alice
(Cord) Booth preceded her in death.
Surviving other than the daughters are her devoted husband,
Rex; two sons-in-law, James Powell and David White;
six beloved grandsons, Jordan (Lauren) Powell, Austin (Megan)
Powell, Trent Powell and Grant Powell, all of Columbia, MO. Drew (Hannah)
Greaves of Washington, D.C. and Connor Greaves of Columbia, MO; a sister Colleen
Holmes and husband Wayne of Salina, KS, and a nephew Robert Holmes of California.
Marilyn publicly accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and was baptized into her
hometown Methodist Church at age 12. This church always held fond memories for her.
She was an active member of the Methodist denomination until 1998 when she and Rex
moved from Columbus, KS, to Centralia, MO. There, they joined the First Christian
Church. In both denominations she served as a choir member for many years. She had a
lifelong appreciation for music.
She and Rex made lifetime friendships in Mexico, MO, where they lived for 21 years.
Her Mexico friends always remained close to her heart.
Marilyn's home and family held high priority in her life. She considered her husband,
precious daughters and their families as special blessings from God. Her six grandboys
brought her sheer joy and pride.
During Marilyn's employment years she worked as a receptionist, executive secretary
and a dental chairside assistant.
While living in Mexico she was active in Jaycee Wives, Women's Club GFWC, a Miss
Missouri pageant board member, where she served as local advertising chairman and as
a pageant hostess.
While in Columbus, KS, she co-chaired the Quincentennial Celebration in the community
and was president of Coterie Club of Columbus.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Arnold Funeral Home
in Mexico. Visitation is Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral
home.
A second Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, at Cainsville
First Christian Church in Cainsville, Missouri. Interment will follow in Glaze Cemetery
in Cainsville.
Memorials, if desired, maybe given to First Christian Church in Centralia. They may
be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com