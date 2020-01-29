|
Mark Allen Uhrich, 66, of Pawnee, IL died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Mark was born February 24, 1953 to Mary Louis Miller and Charles David Uhrich in Decatur, IL and was raised in Centralia, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and step-father, Turner Chandler; brother, Gary Lynn Uhrich;sister-in-law, Kathy Sue Ward; mother-in-law, Bonnie Jean Ward; granddaughter-in-law, Liliana Marie Wagner.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Uhrich of Taylorville, IL; sons, John (Doug) Uhrich of Springfield, IL, Josh (Emily) Uhrich of Pawnee, IL, Jacob Uhrich of Auburn, IL, Patrick Uhrich (Melanie Willings) of Taylorville,IL, Steven Lowder of Auburn, IL; brother, David (Judy) Uhrich of Centralia, MO; step-brother Gary (Lynn) Chandler of Columbia, MO; ex-wife, Marie Fry of Pawnee, IL; sister-in-law, Beck Ward of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Jan Denning of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jenna, Jewliana, Trevor, Hadley, Hazel, Brantley, Reed and a great grand baby on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
Mark worked at Steak n Shake as a cook for 10 yrs. He then went to St John's Hospital where he worked as a housekeeper for 16yrs. He then moved on to get his CDL License and drove a truck over the road then locally for several years till he was unable to work. He enjoyed life and loved being outside. Mark loved to fish, camp, and just the simple pleasures of the sunlight. Mark also loved doing his multiple hobbies drawing and cracking jokes were to of his most favorite hobbies. He loved his family very much and was a great father and grandfather and will be missed greatly.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 29, 2020