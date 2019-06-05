Mark Wesley Byrd, of Centralia, passed away at his home on May 20, 2019. He was born in Chillicothe, Missouri to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Oliver Byrd, on February 15, 1930. He is one of seven siblings, all surviving.

After graduating valedictorian of Dawn High School, Mark joined the United States Coast Guard. He and his wife, Martha Tinker Byrd, traveled and lived in several different cities around the country during this time. Some of their favorite homes were in Washington D.C., Juneau, Alaska and Mobile, Alabama. He commanded the USCGC Blackthorn, served for 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander.

Following his career in the USCG, he attended the University of Missouri, Columbia where he earned his Bachelor's in Elementary Education degree. He taught sixth-grade science and English at Centralia Middle School for 15 years. He was known and respected as an energetic teacher who used his life experiences and creativity to educate his students.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Martha, daughter Michelle Beth Byrd, and stepdaughter April (Bergsieker) Ness. He has two surviving daughters and a surviving stepson, Billy Bergsieker. His daughters, Melanie Forrest (Brian) and Melinda Spellerberg (Justin) live in Columbia with their families. Grandchildren include Jordan (Forrest) Trader with spouse Robert Trader of Washington D.C., Lauren Forrest of Washington D.C, Kirkland Forrest, Aiden Spellerberg and Emily Spellerberg all of Columbia, Missouri, and Lindsey Zink of Kansas City, Missouri.

Mark married Betty Kassel Bergsieker in 1990, who survives. They enjoyed gardening, traveling and dancing together. A few of their memorable trips include Spain, Cuba, Vietnam and Australia. They moved from Centralia to Branson, Missouri in 2010 and also spent the winter months in Yuma, Arizona.

Mark will be greatly missed by his wife, Betty, his daughters and grandchildren. As an avid cyclist, he was known for riding to town to meet friends for coffee. He had a keen knowledge and love for the Missouri Bluebird, including building bluebird houses for family and friends. He loved his family fiercely and never missed sending a note to his children and grandchildren on their birthdays and other "just because" occasions. The eternal optimist, his reassuring phone calls always seemed to come at the right times, and his strong but gentle hugs were sometimes all that was needed to know that "everything is going to be alright".

The Mark Byrd family are members of the Centralia United Methodist Church. There will be a gathering and Celebration of his Life at the church on Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 3 pm. Memorial donations can be made to Centralia Senior Citizen Center (573-682-5053), Coast Guard Foundation (coastguardfoundation.org) or the Missouri Conservationist (mdc.mo.gov).