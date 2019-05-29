Home

Mary Alice Alexander


1934 - 2019
Mary Alice Alexander Obituary
Mary Alice Alexander, 84 of Clark, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at the University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Funeral Services were held 3:00 PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia, with burial following in the Hallsville Church of Christ Cemetery.
Friends and family were invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a Visitation from 1:00- 3:00 PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel.
Mary was born on May 25, 1934 in St. Louis, the daughter of Joseph G. and Lois V. (Lynn) Hamilton.
On February 24, 1952 in Centralia, Mary married Maurice Alexander and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1995.
Mary is survived by her children, Jerry Alexander of Clark, Dennis Alexander and wife Ellen of Hallsville, Don Alexander and wife Vicki of Columbia, Dyarl Alexander and wife Sandy of Lafayette, CO, Jamie Alexander of Hallsville, Karen Mobley and husband Brad of Clark; grandchildren, Lori Alexander, Megan McCubbin, Dan Alexander, Amber Alexander, Taylor Alexander, Morgan Alexander, Alexandra Mobley; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Gilbert Hamilton, Anna Farfan, Richard Hamilton.
Along with her husband Maurice, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Wilcoxson.
Mary was a member of the Hallsville Church of Christ, and truly loved her church.
She enjoyed attending garage sales and flea markets. Mary loved to play cards, do jigsaw puzzles, and spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Mary had an amazing ability to find a 4-leaf clover with ease, she could spot one without having to bend down to look.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Hallsville Church of Christ, or the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, and may be sent in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on May 29, 2019
