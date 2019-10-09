|
|
Mary Ann Meador, 85, Centralia, MO passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. She was born August 4, 1934 the daughter of the late David and Lillian (Thomas) Cone. On July 8, 1956 she was united in marriage to Bill J. Meador. Mr. Meador preceded her in death on February 25, 2010.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Jane Saari of Kansas City, MO; one son Bill David Meador of Bowling Green, MO; one sister Jane Tonkinson of the State of Virginia; three grandchildren Raymond Saari, Jacob Meador and Rebecca Saari; one niece Pam; other relatives and many dear friends.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Chillicothe Business College and later became a licensed Funeral Director where along with her husband Bill, owned and operated Meador & Son Funeral Home in Centralia and Sturgeon for over 50 years. They retired together in January of 2007. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri for 44 years. Mary Ann served all offices and was a 2 term President of the Centralia Flower and Garden Club. She was a Director and Chairman of the Central District and she served all offices on the State Flower and Garden Club. Some of her other accomplishments were: two- time State Board Chairman, State Chairman of Nominating Committee, State Smokey Bear Chairman, member of the Centralia Flower State Arranging Team, two-time Chairman of the State Convention and Special Projects Chairman. She also served as a Chairman of the Central Region. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, and card making.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia Flower and Garden Club or to the Antioch Baptist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 9, 2019