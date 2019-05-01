Mary Lee Crain, age, 88, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. She was born in Marksburg, Iowa to Wilson F. and Nellie F. Metcalf Jennings. She married Robert Boatright Crain on August 19, 1950 and they were happily married 53 years. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Mary graduated from Madison High School and was soon an editor for the Madison Times under the direction of Si Colborn and Edgar Blanton. She later became a clinical nurse for Dr. Larry K. Noel for 23 years. Mary loved to sew, embroider, paint, and make jewelry. She was active in several civic and community groups, as well as a member of Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church in Moberly. She made everyone around her feel special and loved. Her life centered around her family and she firmly supported education for her children and grandchildren.

Her theory of life is that she was "too blessed to be stressed".

Mary is survived by three children, and their spouses, Steve (Sue)Crain, Cassville, Jeanne (Jim)McGuire, Columbia, and Laura (Ryan) Warbritton, Centralia. Grandchildren and their spouses, Kenneth Hombs, Tiffany (Dusty) Wooldridge, Ross (Tiffany)Crain, Lauren (Adam)Stock, Christopher (Taylor)Warbritton, Alex Warbritton, and Kelly McGuire. She also had 7 great grandchildren: Dacus Crain, Izrael Crain, Ivory Bell Crain, Rebecca Crain, Beckett Hombs, Bostyn Wooldridge, and Piper Wooldridge. She is also survived by three loving sisters: Twila Wharton, Rene Dodge, and Dean White. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters: Bob, Glen, and Stan Jennings, Elmer and Jack Boswell, Buck and Vern Jennings, Violet Neeley, Rosie Thompson, and Vera Young. All of these she loved and leaves a legacy of showing genuine care and concern for others.

A quote that exemplifies Mary's life best is…

"Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people." ~Barbara Bush

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church in Moberly (323 Jefferson Ave. Moberly, MO. 65270). Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 at the Madison Area Community Center. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Madison.

Memorials may be made to The Madison Community Center or Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church.