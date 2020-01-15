Home

Oliver Funeral Home
102 E Sneed St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-2161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church
Hatton, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church
Hatton, MO
View Map
Mary Schoening


1927 - 2020
Mary Schoening Obituary
Mary Schoening, 92, Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. She was born March 17, 1927 the daughter of the late Frederick and Obinetaa (Winn) Adams. On May 25, 1957 she was united in marriage to Raymond Schoening. Mr. Schoening preceded her in death on September 17, 2016.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters Patty Fugate and her husband Donald of Benton City, MO and Susan Harrison and her husband Robert of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren Anthony, David, Christopher and Jessica; eight great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Mary was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the Hatton Extension Club. She loved sports, playing all kinds of board and card games, television shows, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Hatton, MO. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hatton, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hatton, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 15, 2020
