|
|
Melissa S. Pollard, 45 of Centralia died Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home.
There will be no services at this time.
Melissa was born on March 1, 1974 in Johnson City, TN the daughter of Cecil Eugene and Glenda Lou (Jones) Pollard.
Melissa is survived by her parents, Cecil and Glenda, a sister, Elizabeth Ann Pollard of Centralia, brother, David Eugene Pollard of Centralia, niece, Lilli Claire Ivy, nephew, Logan Lee Ivy; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melissa graduated from Columbia College. After college Melissa work in the IT field. She loved computers, watching TV and really enjoyed flowers, especially her Rose of Sharon bushes.
Online Condolences may be left www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 23, 2019