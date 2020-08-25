Michael "Mike" Mayfield, 57, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020
at his home. He was born August 16, 1963 in Columbus, KS
the son of Larry and Rebecca (Augustus) Mayfield. On January
22, 1999 he was united in marriage to Monique (Fentiman)
Mayfield.
In addition to his wife Monique of 22 years, he will be
sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons Ethan
Mayfield and Kyle Mayfield of Centralia, MO; one daughter
Caitlin Mayfield of Centralia, MO; his parents Larry and Rebecca
Mayfield of Hallsville, MO; one sister Shari Harmon
and her husband Greg of Hallsville, MO; several nieces and
nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Michael worked as a machinist for 3M for several years.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, painting, football, especially the
Dallas Cowboys and watching all kinds of movies.
Private family graveside services will be 10:00 am Thursday. August 27. 2020 at the
Red Top Cemetery in Hallsville, MO. A celebration of life will be from 2:00 p.m. until
4:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the residence of Greg & Shari Harmon in
Hallsville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to ACT (Alternative Community
Training) c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences
may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net