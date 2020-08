Michael "Mike" Mayfield, 57, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020at his home. He was born August 16, 1963 in Columbus, KSthe son of Larry and Rebecca (Augustus) Mayfield. On January22, 1999 he was united in marriage to Monique (Fentiman)Mayfield.In addition to his wife Monique of 22 years, he will besadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons EthanMayfield and Kyle Mayfield of Centralia, MO; one daughterCaitlin Mayfield of Centralia, MO; his parents Larry and RebeccaMayfield of Hallsville, MO; one sister Shari Harmonand her husband Greg of Hallsville, MO; several nieces andnephews; other relatives and many dear friends.Michael worked as a machinist for 3M for several years.He enjoyed golfing, fishing, painting, football, especially theDallas Cowboys and watching all kinds of movies.Private family graveside services will be 10:00 am Thursday. August 27. 2020 at theRed Top Cemetery in Hallsville, MO. A celebration of life will be from 2:00 p.m. until4:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the residence of Greg & Shari Harmon inHallsville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to ACT (Alternative CommunityTraining) c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolencesmay also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net