Nevelle Haden Sanders, 89, of rural Madison, MO passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia, MO. He was born June 10, 1931 in Shelbina, MO the son of the late Ralph and Annie Jim (Whaley) Sanders. He lived from the age of 3 on the family farm north of Centralia. Upon graduation from Centralia High School in 1949, he joined his father in the farming operation. On April 25, 1952 he was united in marriage to Jewel Ann (Dodson) Sanders and they lived in Ketchikan, Alaska for 2 years while he served in the Coast Guard.
In addition to his wife Jewel of 68 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Scott Sanders and his wife Michele of Rocheport, MO, Susan "Susie" Everhart of Tulip, MO and Sharon "Sherry" Walters and her husband Paul of Blue Springs, MO; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Nevelle was a lifelong member of the Tulip Christian Church and enjoyed fishing with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Spending time with his family and friends in Silver Dollar City was a 52-year tradition. He loved swing dancing and fixing things on the farm. He was known as the "fastest man in Centralia" where his CHS record was retired in the 100-yard dash. Nevelle also competed in the Senior Games until the age of 85.
The family requested private graveside services at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia Avenue of Flags or to the Tulip Christian Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.