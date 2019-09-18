Home

Norma Chase


1936 - 2019
Norma Chase Obituary
Norma Chase, 83, Ashland, MO, formerly of Centralia, MO passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. She was born June 22, 1936 the daughter of the late Nelson and Fae (Embree) Herndon. On September 1, 1957 she was united in marriage to Daryl Chase at Tulip Christian Church. Mr. Chase preceded her in death on January 23, 1993.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Greta Chase and Scott Lehman of Madison, MO; one son Daren Chase of Ashland, MO; one sister Charlette Campbell of Independence, MO; one niece; two nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Norma was a business owner of Lee Faye Distributing for 10 years and later worked as a C.N.A. for Ashland Healthcare for 16 years. She attended Tulip Christian Church and enjoyed crafts, shopping, sewing and spending time with all of her family.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Centralia City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia Avenue of Flags, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Sept. 18, 2019
