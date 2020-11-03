Norma Jean Bowman, 78 of Centralia, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Family and friends were invited to Norma's Life Celebration at a visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.
A Life Celebration Memorial Service was held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, with Kenneth Hoover officiating. Burial followed the service at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico.
To those attending the visitation and graveside service, we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Norma was born on September 16, 1942 in Mexico the daughter of James and Louella Irene (Belshe) Slater.
On June 24, 1962 in Mexico, Norma married Don Bowman, and he survives of the home.
Along with her husband, Don, Norma is survived by her daughters, Brandie Rank and husband Jeff of Lohman, MO, and Sheri Bryan and husband Don of Clark; grandchildren, Hailee Luecke and husband Jordan, Elizabeth Bryan, and Mason Bryan; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Justin Luecke.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents.
Norma loved to go camping, her and Don were Assistant State Directors for the Good Sam Camping Club. She served as an election judge in Audrain County for many years, and really enjoyed knitting.
Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice
and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
