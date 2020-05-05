Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 12:45 PM At Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Norma was born on August 16, 1934 in Salisbury the daughter of Aaron and Altha Mae (Eatherton) Wright.

On November 20, 1954 in Bevier, MO Norma married Ralph Perkins and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1998.

Norma is survived by her children, Randy Perkins (Connie) of Moberly, David Perkins (Maria) of Kirksville, James Perkins (Jeannie) of Novelty, Linda Shoop (Darcy) of Novelty, Lorie Perkins (Danny Covey) of Kirksville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Ralph, Norma was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Roy Wright, and two grandchildren, Chris Epperly and Lathen Yoakum.

Norma enjoyed reading, watching TV, doing crossword puzzles and taking care of house plants.

During this time we will adhere to the mandates set forth by the Boone County Commission and will only allow 10 persons in the facility at a time.

To those attending the visitation or funeral service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited, and that people are welcome to and, indeed, are encouraged to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

