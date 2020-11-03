Patricia Joyce West, 87 of Centralia died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Stratford Commons Care Center in Overland Park, KS.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Centralia Church of Christ with Pastor Mark White Officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of the service on Sunday at the church.
To those attending the visitation, service and graveside service, we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Patricia was born on December 23, 1932 in Rogersville, MO the daughter of Charles Blonville and Margaret (Hayes) Stowe.
On July 16, 1950 Patricia married Leonard Jackson West, Sr., and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2009.
Patricia is survived by her children, Janet Nill and husband Kimball of Mankato, MN, Julie Cameron and husband Ken of Searcy, AR, Jack West, Jr. and wife Terri of Shawnee, KS, Jill White and husband Mark of Centralia, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Hazel of Sikeston, MO, Jeanine Rogers of Cheneyville, LA; many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Jack, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Stowe, Jr.
Patricia was a member of the Centralia Church of Christ, was a longtime member of the Dix Road Church of Christ in Jefferson City.
Patty loved the Lord, her family, and church family all her days. She was Godly, intelligent, witty overwhelmingly kind, compassionate and gentle. Patty loved studying scripture, practicing hospitality, flower gardening and making the world a more beautiful place.
Memorial donations are suggested to Fair Haven Childrens Home or Truth for Today or Little Prairie Bible Camp, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fenonkendrickfh.com