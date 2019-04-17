Services Bittiker Funeral Homes, LLC - Carrollton 1201 N. 65 Highway Carrollton , MO 64633 (660) 542-2011 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Bagley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Ruth "Pat" (Seibold) Bagley

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Ruth (Pat) (Seibold) Bagley, age 78, of Centralia, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Pat was born in Waupaca, Wisconsin on September 8, 1940, to Lawrence Vincent and Helen Ann (Surber) Seibold. She was born the youngest and only girl of five children that included Donald, Harold (Lloyd), Raymond and Milton.

She attended Valders High School in Valders, Wisconsin. On August 7, 1958, Pat married Robert M. Peterson and to this union, they were blessed with four girls, Christine (Chris), Kathleen (Kathy), Mary and Lori. Robert preceded her in death in March 1999.

Pat was able to be a stay at home mom until Chris was twelve which she thoroughly enjoyed. Farming, canning, gardening, and taking care of the girls was an enjoyment to Pat as she always wanted to stay busy. When Pat entered the work force, she worked at factories and owned a bar called Spruce Lodge in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Eventually, in 1986 when the girls were grown and on their own, Pat decided to move from Wisconsin to Colorado. She was employed as an apartment manager at various apartment complexes in Colorado. One evening, at Dixie Stampede, she met and danced with her future husband of 22 years, Don. She and Don enjoyed many wonderful evenings of "cutting the rug" at several places in the United States and even danced in dance competitions where they were dressed from head to toe in western wear. In March 1997, with one single rose in hand, Don proposed to Pat and she moved to Missouri where they exchanged wedding vows on May 3, 1997, in Centralia, Missouri where they currently resided.

Pat had many hobbies including; flower gardening (where she was Centralia's yard of the month twice), auctions, skiing, golf, attending old car shows (owning her own mustangs), collecting rocks, going to garage sales, painting, where she was a certified instructor for Bob Ross and traveling the United States with her husband, including attending all of their grandchildren and step-grandchildren's special events. Pat had a zest for life. She made every day count, and even up until the end, with her German heritage, Pat fought a long and hard battle, but not without the help of her four daughters and her husband who have been by her side for many months. She will truly be missed by all.

Pat is survived by her husband, Don Bagley of Centralia, MO; four daughters, Chris Klemmetsen and husband Dan of Broomfield, Colorado, Kathy Roethle of Jackson, Wisconsin, Mary Peterson-Graff of Hartford, Wisconsin, Lori Cassel of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Michael (Chandra), Nicholas (Tammy), Ashley (Joshua), Brandon (Haydan), Jessica (Robert), Brett, Tyler, Meghan, and Sara (Brian); great-grandchildren, Mykaehlah, Isobel, Dylan, Kasey, Rylen, Ahren and Jaxen; mother-in-law, Mary Bagley of Centralia, Missouri; step-children, David Bagley and wife Keri, of St. Joseph, Missouri, J Bagley and wife Beth, of Missouri City, Texas, Kevin Bagley and wife Lisa, of Aurora, Colorado, Dianne Bagley of Baltimore, Maryland, Marc Bagley and wife Marnae, of Carrollton, Missouri and Wally Bagley and wife Julie, of Thornton, Colorado; step-grandchildren, Tristen, Samantha, Cole, Jessi, Noah, Seth, Isabelle, Kevin, Mikayla, Jahnae and Jordan; step-great-grandchildren, Xander, Olivia, Allison and Arianna.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Donald, Harold (Lloyd), Raymond and Milton; and two grandchildren in infancy, Daniel and Christopher.

Cremation graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Phillip Fisher officiating at Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia, Missouri under the direction and care of Bittiker Funeral Home Carrollton, Missouri.

If you would like to leave a memorial in memory of Pat, the family suggests contributions to be made to Compassus Hospice. They may be mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home P.O. Box 223 Carrollton, Missouri 64633. Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 17, 2019